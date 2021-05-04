Widespread Panic & Glass Animals To Open Riverfront Park (Photo: Sterling Munksgard/Rene Oonk/Shutterstock.com)

LIVE NATION announced TODAY (5/4) the opening of it's first coastal outdoor venue in the CAROLINAS, the RIVERFRONT PARK AMPHITHEATER. The boutique amphitheater is nearing its completion, located downtown alongside the CAPE FEAR RIVER in WILMINGTON, NC and is set to open with performances by WIDESPREAD PANIC JULY 16th, 17th and 18th, followed by GLASS ANIMALS on SEPTEMBER 5th. The venue will host live music, comedy and other events.

The 7,200-capacity concert venue includes 2,400 seated and 4,800 on the lawn. The site also includes rooftop VIP areas, adjacent views of the CAPE FEAR RIVER, and plenty of purchase points for food & beverage on-site. The facility will feature state-of-the-art sound, event lighting and large screen image amplification in a natural outdoor setting. It will also bring new job opportunities for the area.

LIVE NATION CAROLINAS, GRANT LYMAN said, “We are excited to unveil this beautiful and unique outdoor venue that we’ve been working closely with the city of WILMINGTON on as a part of the brand new RIVERFRONT PARK. We can’t wait to bring incredible live entertainment to this one-of-a-kind coastal venue in WILMINGTON and we know the experience at RIVERFRONT PARK AMPHITHEATER will be hard to top.”

Mayor BILL SAFFO added, “WILMINGTON’s RIVERFRONT PARK offers an amazing opportunity for residents and visitors alike to experience the biggest names in entertainment at a venue unlike any other. This park has been years in the making and there’s no better time to welcome its first act than as we celebrate emerging from the pandemic.”

More details and shows will continue to be announced in the coming week's and months.

