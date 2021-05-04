Another Session, Another Try

The Local Radio Freedom Act, the resolution in the U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES and the SENATE to block the imposition of a performance royalty on local radio stations, is back for yet another go-round, having been introduced every session for over a decade, but as yet failing to gain passage. The latest attempt is supported by a bipartisan coalition of 77 members of the HOUSE and eight Senators, with Reps. KATHY CASTOR (D-FL) and STEVE WOMACK (R-AR) as principal co-sponsors in the HOUSE and Sens. MARTIN HEINRICH (D-NM) and JOHN BARRASSO (R-WY) as principal co-sponsors in the SENATE.

"AMERICA’s broadcasters commend the bipartisan cosponsors of the Local Radio Freedom Act for standing with their hometown radio stations against a devastating performance royalty," said NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Pres. and CEO GORDON SMITH. "For decades, free radio airplay has promoted performing artists and their music, launched the careers of countless performers, generated unparalleled revenue for record labels and served the millions of listeners who tune into their local radio stations every day. We appreciate the bipartisan lawmakers in the HOUSE and SENATE who have voiced their support for preserving the mutually beneficial relationship between broadcast radio and the music industry."

The act, which was supported by a majority in the HOUSE last year, but failed to pass the SENATE, reads, "CONGRESS should not impose any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge relating to the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station for broadcasting sound recordings over the air, or on any business for the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station broadcast over the air."

« see more Net News