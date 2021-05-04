Award Winner

The NATIONAL PRESS FOUNDATION has honored COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO reporter DAN BOYCE with the 2020 CAROLYN C. MATTINGLY AWARD FOR MENTAL HEALTH REPORTING for his autobiographical account of depression and recovery, "THE LONG LONELY LAKE," aired as an episode of CPR's "BACK FROM BROKEN" podcast. BOYCE is the first radio reporter to win the award, which grants the winner $10,000

Judge SUMATHI REDDY, a reporter/columnist for THE WALL STREET JOURNAL, said, “‘THE LONG LONELY LAKE’ is a searing and raw look at how severe depression can strike suddenly and transform someone into a person they don’t even recognize... a must-listen piece for anyone who wants to learn more about mental illness.”

REUTERS Storytelling Editor and Judge KARI HOWARD said, “DAN BOYCE’s unflinching self-examination of his depression is beautifully written. But what really impressed me was the feat of storytelling in weaving together the voices of those who care for him. An amazing achievement.”

HOWARD UNIVERSITY Professor and Judge INGRID STURGIS said that BOYCE's piece "takes the listener along the journey to learn something more about how does one recover from such a debilitating mental health experience, And the listener goes willingly.”

