DMB Grammy Museum Exhibit Debuts Friday, May 21st

The RECORDING ACADEMY announced TUESDAY (5/4) GRAMMY- Winning DAVE MATTHEWS BAND will be honored with a new exhibit at the GRAMMY MUSEUM starting on it's reopening FRIDAY, MAY 21st. DAVE MATTHEWS BAND: INSIDE AND OUT will explore the nearly 30-year history of the band. From their beginnings in CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, in the early 1990s, to their sold-out world tours and benefit concerts, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND has provided fans with a singular live experience, while also using their success and reach to give back to those in need.

A statement from the ACADEMY described the exhibit as one that will capture the band's commitment to causes that promote positive social change. In 1999, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND established the BAMA WORKS FUND, which supports a wide range of efforts to build a more equitable, resilient, and environmentally sound world. As one of the biggest touring acts in the world, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND has offset all touring-related carbon emissions since the earliest days of the band. Over the course of 20 tours, the BAMA GREEN PROJECT has integrated sustainability into every aspect of the band's operations, including fueling tour buses with biodiesel, eliminating single-use plastic bottles at shows, prioritizing locally grown food through its farm-to-stage catering program, and directly engaging fans in environmental actions. In one of their latest endeavors, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND joined in THE NATURE CONSERVANCY’s PLANT A BILLION TREES program, raising $2 million to plant a million trees worldwide.

The statement added, the exhibit will also celebrate the creative process behind some of DAVE MATTHEWS BAND's most successful, beloved albums. The band is the first group in BILLBOARD chart history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No.1. Visitors will have the opportunity to view handwritten lyrics and studio production notes that the band used during their recording sessions.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND said, "We are happy to see the GRAMMY MUSEUM reopen their doors to the music community and honored that there will be an exhibit that will showcase our history."

