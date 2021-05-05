Love Heals

TRUE NORTH RECORDS has announced a JUNE 25th release date for A SWEET RELIEF TRIBUTE TO JOEY SPAMPINATO, which features friends and fans of the NRBQ founding member/bassist saluting him with 14 versions of their own previously unreleased takes of SPAMPINATO-penned songs.



All the musicians who were involved are donating their proceeds from these recordings to the SWEET RELIEF MUSICIANS FUND to support SPAMPINATO with his current health issues fighting cancer.

Artists lending their talent to the project include LOS LOBOS; DEER TICK; BEN HARPER WITH KEITH RICHARDS, CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE, BENMONT TENCH, DON WA & DON HEFFINGTON; SHE & HIM, BUDDY MILLER & JIM LAUDERDALE; BONNIE RAITT & NRBQ; ROBBIE FULKS; and culminating with SPAMPAMINATO singing with his wife KAMI LYLE.

Producer SHELDON GOMBERG said of the project, “JOEY SPAMPINATO has a gift – he knows how to bring joy by combining the perfect chord change with perfect turn of phrase. His music delivers the message that kindness brings its own sweet relief. The wonderful and eclectic musicians on this collection have gathered to return this singular gift.”



SPAMPINATO offered his thanks for the project when he said, “I want to say, I’m humbled by the fact that all these great musicians here wanted to be a part of this. As a person who is easily embarrassed by presents, or even a compliment, this is, in a word, overwhelming.”

The SWEET RELIEF MUSICIANS FUND provides financial assistance to all types of career musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to make ends meet while facing illness, disability or age-related problems.

