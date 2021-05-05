Charese Fruge, Denise Plante

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to DENVER radio and television star DENISE PLANTE, who's currently killing it in middays at iHEARTMEDIA Country KWBL(106.7 THE BULL).

Discussing her lengthy and impressive run in THE MILE HIGH CITY, PLANTE said, “Working and being successful in one city, DENVER, for over 20 years is quite an accomplishment! I've won COLORADO BROADCASTER AWARDS for every daypart, best personality, CBA for television reporting, and nominated for four EMMYs and won one for hosting "COLORADO AND COMPANY." I also take a lot of pride for awards I've received from helping many nonprofits in our community.”

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE reacquaints (and sometimes introduces) us with an outstanding professional woman. This week, learn about DENISE PLANTE here.

« see more Net News