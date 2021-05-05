New Deal, New Division

As the UNIVERSITY OF ST. THOMAS moves its athletic programs directly from NCAA Division III to Division I (the first school to directly make the jump), the school has inked a multimedia rights, sponsorship, licensing, ticketing, and data and analytics deal with LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE, which is forming TOMMIES SPORTS PROPERTIES to manage the representation and will also handle trademark licensing through CLC, ticketing through PACIOLAN and LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE TICKET SOLUTIONS. The ST. PAUL, MN school's website and app were already aligned with LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE's SIDEARM SPORTS.

TOMMIES VP/Director of Athletics PHIL ESTEN said, "I'm thrilled about the comprehensive and cohesive structure we have in place with LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE, bringing in the company's ticketing, sales, licensing and multimedia rights offerings all at once -- particularly when our university would benefit from legacy guidance at the DI level. I've been fortunate to work with many people within the LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE companies throughout my career at PENN STATE, CAL, and MINNESOTA. They are leaders for a reason, earning respect and trust across the entire industry. The company knows the intricacies of this entire business like no one else, and I'm excited for our future together."

"We're excited to bring the TOMMIES into our portfolio of great college brands we have the privilege to represent, particularly on the cusp of a major milestone move for the university," said LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE University Partnership Group EVP MIKE HAMILTON. "Our company has the distinct opportunity to bring trusted, vetted solutions to our university partners while we understand the varying needs of schools at any given time. Coming off an incredibly challenging year, we know that digital and delivering compelling content is vital. We also recognize the excitement centered on the possibility of larger fan attendance next season, so we're intently focused on all scenarios where we can innovate; continually and creatively engage with fans, whether they're inside or outside of venues."

The school will compete in the PIONEER FOOTBALL LEAGUE (Division I FCS), SUMMIT LEAGUE for men's basketball, CENTRAL COLLEGIATE HOCKEY ASSOCIATION for men's hockey, and WESTERN COLLGIATE HOCKEY ASSOCIATION for women's hockey.

