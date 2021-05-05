Featuring Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown & More

PURPOSE DRIVEN EVENTS has announced the "Blue Ridge Rock Festival" coming to DANVILLE, VA on SEPTEMBER 9–12, 2021 featuring acts like FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, LIMP BIZKIT, SHINEDOWN, MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD and more.

The festival’s initial line-up has been revealed via social media and the full lineup is set to be announced in late MAY.

For more info and daily band announcements click HERE.

« see more Net News