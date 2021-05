New Calls - KNOU

AUDACY has changed the calls of Top 40 KAMP/LOS ANGELES which shed its AMP 97.1 moniker in favor of THE NEW 97.1 NOW, L.A.'s PARTY STATION (NET NEWS 4/15). It has now got new calls which match -- KNOU. They'd previously been attached to sister Top 40 KNOU/ST. LOUIS.

