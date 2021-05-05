DiMonte

BELL MEDIA Rock CHOM/MONTREAL morning host TERRY DIMONTE has announced that he will retire after his MAY 28th show.

DIMONTE joined CHOM for mornings in 1984, moved to Hot AC CJFM (MIX 96) in 1991, took over mornings at News-Talk CJAD-A in 1998 followed by a brief stop back at CHOM, and, after a stint at CORUS Classic Rock CFGQ (Q-107)/CALGARY in 2007-11 and a brief concurrent midday hour at CORUS AC CFQR (Q92)/MONTREAL, returned to CHOM in 2011.

“It’s a very difficult thing to walk away from something that has been so good to me and that I love so much,” said DIMONTE. “It was a very tough decision for me to make, but one I’ve been pondering for a couple of years, and it is time for a new chapter… one that doesn’t include getting up in the middle of the night!”

“One of the beautiful things born out of TERRY’s broadcasting career is the relationships that he has made with thousands of people that he will never actually come into contact with,” said PD MATHEW WOOD. “He received one of the biggest compliments possible for a broadcaster when a listener wrote in, ‘You feel like a friend that I have never met.’ He is a gentleman and a true professional.”

