Lori Lewis

MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS noted, "Social media is much more than realized.

"It enables us to:

Consistently reestablish our commitment to community & connection.

Bring people together; helping folks feel a belonging.

Acknowledge everyone by their name.

Create cool ‘holy crap’ moments; reminding people they matter.

"But all too often we watch brands falling short in creating experiences.

"So – in order to help you assess if you’re really connecting or not – take the quiz.

"If you answer 'yes' to any of the questions – it’s never too late to reset, restart and refocus efforts."

Read more about "How We Fail To Connect" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space. Reach out to LORI LEWIS, here.

« see more Net News