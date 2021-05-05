RaeLynn (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to ROUND HERE RECORDS artist RAELYNN and her husband of five years, JOSH DAVIS, who are expecting their first child in SEPTEMBER. The singer-songwriter shared the news YESTERDAY (5/4) that the couple will be welcoming a daughter.

She posted on INSTAGRAM, "Happy birthday to me. I'm 27 years old and 21 weeks into carrying our baby girl." In a follow-up post she wrote, "We already have so much love for this little flower child. I can’t wait to be her Momma and to watch JOSH be her Dad." In one final post, she referenced one of her own song titles, adding, "Excited for our world to be turned upside down in SEPTEMBER, 'cause GOD made girls, baby."

