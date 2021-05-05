McIntyre

CORUS News-Talk CHED-A/EDMONTON has inked former CTV O&O CFRN-TV (CTV EDMONTON) anchor DARYL MCINTYRE to co-host "630 CHED MORNINGS" with CHELSEA BIRD. MCINTYRE fills the role left vacant when SHAYE GANAM moved to a new late-morning show in APRIL.

“DARYL is a beloved personality in EDMONTON with amazing insight into the city’s past and present,” said Regional PD JOHN VOS. “We’re thrilled to welcome DARYL to 630 CHED MORNNGS to join the talented CHELSEA BIRD and we look forward to listeners starting their day with entertaining and informative programming.”

