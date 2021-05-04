RHCP (Photo: Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com)

THE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS are depositing $140 Million into the bank, as they've reportedly sold the rights to their catalog.

Multiple sources note the band is selling the publishing rights to its songs to LONDON-based music investment firm HIPGNOSIS.

THE NY POST reports, "HIPGNOSIS has been on a buying spree recently. In JANUARY, it snapped up half of NEIL YOUNG’s massive 1,180 song catalog for around $150 million. Since the beginning of the year, it has also inked deals with SHAKIRA, former FLEETWOOD MAC guitarist LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM and super producer and music exec JIMMY IOVINE."

