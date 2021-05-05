New Baby, New Network

Reality TV personality LALA KENT ("THE VANDERPUMP RULES") and fiancé RANDALL EMMETT's "GIVE THEM LALA... WITH RANDALL" podcast has returned and has moved from WARNERMEDIA to WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK (soon to be CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK). The show, posting every WEDNESDAY, took a hiatus starting on DECEMBER 22nd for KENT to give birth to OCEAN KENT EMMETT, and have returned with their new network.

“We are so excited to be a part of the WESTWOOD ONE family,” said KENT. “Our lives have changed tremendously since our last episode aired last year, and we can’t wait to venture into these new times with our listeners.”

“This is the perfect time for LALA and RANDALL to return to podcasting,” said WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. “As they embark upon the wonders of life with their new baby, their fans will be able to share all the adventures, milestones, and celebrations that go along with starting a family. I am confident our listeners and brands will want to be a part of this bold and beautiful experience.”

