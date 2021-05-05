Streaming Concert Mother's Day Weekend

MATHEW WEST is hosting a special Mother's Day Weekend (5/7-9) one-time-only virtual concert called West Friends Fest. WEST will be joined by by his band along with special guests CARLY PEARCE, ANNIE F. DOWNS, AUSTIN FRENCH, MICAH TYLER, I AM THEY, RHETT WALKER, LEANNA CRAWFORD, CAIN, ANNE WILSON, BAYLOR WILSON, and HOPE DARST.



"After a season dominated by the word 'separation,' I’m sure I’m not the only one who has been craving community," WEST shared. "The closest I was able to get to many of my artist friends was an occasional songwriting session on ZOOM. So as the weather warms up and the country slowly opens, I invited some of my friends over to the Story House for a virtual event like none other we’ve done. This is a night filled with never before performed duets and collaborations, but most of all, this will be a night filled with songs of hope from some of my favorite artists, finally all together!"



West Friends Fest has five different options to watch and various ticket options available. Click here for more.

