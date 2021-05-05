New Nashville-Based Booking Agency

Music industry veteran NICK MEINEMA has launched a NASHVILLE-based booking agency, ACTION ENTERTAINMENT COLLABORATIVE (AEC), in partnership with GREG BAKER. AEC's worldwide talent roster includes TRACE ADKINS, TLC, LONESTAR, TERRI CLARK, DALLAS SMITH, HIGH VALLEY, JAMES BARKER BAND, HUNTERS BROTHERS, KEVIN COSTNER and MODERN WEST, BILLY BOB THORNTON and the BOXMASTERS, DEFAULT and others. Comedy artists are JEFF ALLEN, ETTA MAY and SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKS. AEC will also represent DEAN BRODY, SAWYER BROWN, CHAD BROWNLEE, TRAILER PARK BOYS, THE ROAD HAMMERS, THE REKLAWS, GORD BAMFORD and JOJO MASON in CANADA.

“I moved here nine years ago to open the NASHVILLE office of THE AGENCY GROUP from TORONTO,” said MEINEMA. “Since then, the office has grown with the acquisition of THE BOBBY ROBERTS COMPANY, and when UNITED TALENT AGENCY purchased the company. These past years have given me a perspective on what I want and truly don’t want anymore. I know what has worked for my clients and have learned what I’ll be able to do better going forward. In this partnership with GREG, I hope to combine both our experiences and talent in the best joint collaborative for our clients.”

“I am honored and excited to be partnering with NICK and his company,” said BAKER. “I began working with NICK in 2017, and he quickly earned my and, more importantly, my clients' trust. As we start to navigate 2021 and beyond, I have never been more optimistic about the future.”

Added ADKINS, “I have known GREG for 20 years. He has been my bass player, bandleader, tour manager and now my manager for almost four years. No matter the job title, GREG always puts my best interests at the forefront of any decision. NICK took over my touring three years ago, and I can’t imagine another agent handling my touring business.”

Agent CHARLES RAY and booking coordinator RYAN MOULT will also join the company. Additional associates will be announced this summer.



AEC’s office will be located at 1617 17th Avenue South in NASHVILLE.

