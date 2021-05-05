LoBiondo

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has selected music executive MICHAEL LOBIONDO as Head of Business Development. Recently he was at MTHEORY. Based in Los Angeles, LOBIONDO will manage strategic acquisitions and partnerships for the WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC's songwriters and songs. He will report to Co-Chair/CEO GUY MOOT and EVP/Global CFO DAVID WOIRHAYE.

In a joint statement from GUY MOOT and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Co-Chair/COO CARIANNE MARSHALL: “MICHAEL brings with him a wealth of experience in music and business development from both the recorded and publishing sides of the business. With music becoming increasingly more global, his wide-ranging expertise will be instrumental in helping us execute big picture deals such as catalog acquisitions and partnerships with emerging technology companies. We’re very excited to welcome MICHAEL to our WARNER CHAPPELL family and look forward to everything we’ll accomplish together.”

DAVID WOIRHAYE said, “With more capital coming into publishing, MICHAEL’s strong financial background and deep knowledge of the music industry structure and marketplace will serve as great assets to our team. I’m eager to begin working with him on new opportunities that not only help grow our business but also super-serve our songwriters.”

MICHAEL LOBIONDO added, "WARNER CHAPPELL is committed to building long-term value for its songwriters while fostering a collaborative, forward-thinking culture for its team. With increased activity around catalog acquisitions and new digital platform licensing, the company is ideally positioned to further capitalize on opportunities in the market, and I'm excited to contribute to the growth of the company. I'd also like to thank GUY, CARIANNE, and DAVID for their support, and I look forward to working with the entire WARNER CHAPPELL team."

