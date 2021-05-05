First-Look Deal With Picture Perfect Federation

LIVEXLIVE's PODCASTONE has signed former LIONSGATE Chairman PATRICK WACHSBERGER’s PICTURE PERFECT FEDERATION to a multi-year first look agreement for the development of scripted serial podcast content.

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, “PATRICK and his team are true professionals with unparalleled success in the movie, television and scripted world. The partnership with PODCASTONE will complement their expertise with over 10 years of experience in the audio space developing weekly interview style and successful scripted programming. Together, we are going to supercharge our story telling and fan development capabilities to create a slate of programs that will be exciting for audiences, advertisers and production houses looking to be involved with our amazing IP.”

WACHSBERGER added, “The popularity of podcasts has grown astronomically over the past decade and continues to be a format that attracts a great audience. We very much look forward to our collaboration with the incredible team at PODCASTONE which will provide PICTURE PERFECT FEDERATION with a fantastic opportunity to grow into this medium and produce fantastic new projects that will translate from audio to film and TV.”

PICTURE PERFECT FEDERATION is the television production partnership between WACHSBERGER and PASCAL BRETON's FEDERATION ENTERTAINMENT. The company is led by President ASHLEY STERN and VP/Development SERA TABB.

