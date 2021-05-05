L-R: Griffin, Knox and Galyon

Noted Country songwriter and SONGS & DAUGHTERS label Pres./CEO NICOLLE GALYON will join UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS’ nationally syndicated radio show, "KNOX COUNTRY 360,” as co-host this weekend for the MOTHER’S DAY edition. She joins hosts MICHAEL KNOX and SHALACY GRIFFIN for the episode that runs on affiliates SATURDAY and SUNDAY, MAY 8th-9th.

The episode will focus on GALYON’s achievements, both in the industry as a mother of two. She is the writer of such songs as DAN + SHAY’s “Tequila,” KEITH URBAN’s “Female” and MIRANDA LAMBERT’s “Automatic,” among many others.

