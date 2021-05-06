Less Than Three Weeks Away

As ALL ACCESS previously reported in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/11), CPR PROMOTIONS and partners MANNGROUP RADIO, BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP are offering free promotional ideas, audio resources and more to participating radio stations observing COVID REMEBRANCE DAY, on TUESDAY MAY 25th. That leaves a little less than three weeks for stations still wanting to participate to get involved.

CPR Productions Pres. PAIGE NIENABER said, "COVID REMEMBRANCE DAY, is a date for radio stations, clusters and groups around the globe to pause and engage with their audiences in remembering those who have been lost since the pandemic hit in 2020. Participating stations can reflect on the events of the past year, honor and give tribute to the victims, to the heroes, and to the people in their communities who have stepped up and been a part of the response effort during the health crisis."

CPR PROMOTIONS will provide radio stations with multiple ideas that they will need for this day. COVID REMEMBRANCE DAY will also be an opportunity for stations to continue to build on their campaigns to get the best, most current information on local vaccine availability and scheduling to their audiences.

NIENABER said, “There are times when radio can remind our listeners that we’re going to be there for them during the good times and the bad times. Contests and celebrity gossip are all fine, but we have licenses to serve our communities, and this is a prime opportunity to do just that.”

To participate, click here.

