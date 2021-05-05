Mix 96.5 Launches Campaign For Mental Health Awareness



COX MEDIA GROUP's Hot AC KRAV (MIX 96.5)/TULSA has launched it's annual "Wellness Wednesday" segment in partnership with AKIN’S NATURAL FOODS and OPERATION AWARE. It's a weekly campaign to equip listeners with information from local experts to help improve their mental and physical health. Each week, "K.C. in the Morning" Host K.C. LUPP will interview a different expert on the air about a mental or physical challenge to help listeners facing similar issues. Additional content from these interviews will be shared on the MIX 96.5 social media pages.

OPERATION AWARE is a local nonprofit organization that provides experts who will address a variety

of topics that range from decision making tips to understanding depression, and more. AKIN’S

NATURAL FOODS is the presenting sponsor and will provide experts to address questions focused on

nutrition and physical health.

MIX 96.5 Director of Branding and Programming, ABBY JESSEN, said, “MAY is MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH and we thought this was the perfect time to launch a campaign that gives our listeners a roadmap to help them navigate through challenges they may face. I am most excited about the opportunity to remove any stigma related to talking about mental health.”

Click HERE to find out more about the campaign.

« see more Net News