Hitting 30 U.S. Cities

GRAMMY® nominated, multiple AMERICAN MUSIC, BILLBOARD MUSIC, and DOVE Award-winning MERCY ME released their 10th album, "inhale (exhale)" on FRIDAY (4/30) with the current single, “Say I Won’t” climbing national radio charts.



MERCY ME is touring in FALL 2021 with MICAH TYLER ion the Inhale (Exhale) Tour to these U.S. cities (all dates subject to change):



THU 9-30-21 Lubbock, TX

FRI 10-1-21 Tulsa, OK

SAT 10-2-21 Cedar Park, TX

SUN 10-3-21 Fort Worth, TX

FRI 10-8-21 Louisville, KY

SAT 10-9-21 Evansville, IN

SUN 10-10-21 Duluth, GA

THU 10-14-21 Charlotte, NC

FRI 10-15-21 Columbia, SC

SAT 10-16-21 Greensboro, NC

SUN 10-17-21 Augusta, GA

THURS 10-21-21 Tampa, FL

FRI 10-22-21 Jacksonville, FL

SAT 10-23-21 Biloxi, MS

SUN 10-24-21 Pensacola, FL

THU 10-28-21 Oklahoma City, OK

FRI 10-29-21 Wichita, KS

SAT 10-30-21 Kansas City, MO

THU 11-4-21 Toledo, OH

FRI 11-5-21 Grand Rapids, MI

SAT 11-6-21 Champaign, IL

SUN 11-7-21Columbus, OH

THU 11-11-21 Moline, IL

FRI 11-12-21 Ft. Wayne, IN

SAT 11-13-21 Cincinnati, OH

SUN 11-14-21 Nashville, TN

THU 11-18-21 Greenville, SC

FRI 11-19-21 Norfolk, VA

SAT 11-20-21 Pittsburgh, PA

SUN 11-21-21Indianapolis, IN

« see more Net News