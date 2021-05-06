Will Distribute $70 Million To Non-Featured Artists

THE AFM and SAG-AFTRA INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS DISTRIBUTION FUND (The Fund), a 501c(6) not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to collect and distribute royalties to non-featured performers on sound recordings for songs played on satellite radio, non-interactive streaming, and other digital formats domestically and internationally, is set to distribute $70 million in royalty funds starting this month. The obscure fund has become a lifeline this past year for a number of artists who did not know it existed or that they had royalties waiting for them. It’s helped some to make it through this past year with no touring and only remote recording sessions.

According to a statement from THE FUND, "As digital platforms have grown, so have THE FUND’s royalty collections and payout demands. While it is increasingly challenging to identify, locate, and pay the right people, THE FUND has continued to expand and has collected and distributed millions of dollars in royalties on behalf of non-featured performers. Last year, $60M was distributed, and on APRIL 30th this year, THE FUND made a record-breaking distribution of over $70M, for a total of over half a billion dollars distributed since its inception."

THE FUND CFO SIDNEY KIBODEAUX WHITE said, “Given the enormous impact the pandemic has had on the ability to earn a living on both instrumentalists and vocalists, we are thrilled to be able to assist non-featured performers by collecting and distributing royalty income they might not know they’re entitled to receive. Unlike other rights collectives, there is no membership or registration requirement in order to qualify. As long as a musician participates as a non-featured performer on a covered sound recording, that musician is considered a 'participant' for distribution purposes. Every year, we’ve been able to collect more revenue on behalf of our participants. This year, THE FUND set a record with more than $70M in distributed royalties. We want to encourage would-be participants to visit the website for more information.”

« see more Net News