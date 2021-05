Vijay Das Is Loud

MAJOR KEYSTONE Top 40/Rhythmic LOUD RADIO/PA (WLEV HD4/W257DI WLEV-HD4 (LOUD 99.3)/READING, PA, WHOL-A/W295CR (106.9)/ALLENTOWN, PA and WEST-A/W258DV (99.5)/EASTON, PA) has brought aboard former KWYD (WILD 101/BOISE APD VIJAY DAS for afternoons.

DAS is LOUD RADIO PA's first local personality. LOUD head honcho PAT "DJ GROOVES" CERULLO made the announcement of DAS' hiring on social media.

