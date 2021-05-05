-
Condolences To Nashville Publicist Ebie McFarland On The Loss Of Her Father
Condolences to ESSENTIAL BROADCAST (EB) MEDIA owner EBIE McFARLAND on the loss of her father, TERRY McFARLAND. He passed away on MONDAY, MAY 3rd at the age of 71 following a three-month battle with lung cancer. EBIE posted a beautiful tribute to him on her FACEBOOK page here.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER Gift and Donor Services, c/o Dr. CHRISTINE LOVLY Research on behalf of PHRAN GALANTE, 3322 West End Ave., Suite 900, NASHVILLE, TN 37203 or donate online here. A memorial service will be held in the coming weeks.
Send sympathies to EBIE here.