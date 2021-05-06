Kessler Celebrating 30 Years Of 'MTV Party To Go'



Producer/DJ/Remixer HOWARD "HK" KESSLER will celebrate 30 Years of MTV PARTY TO GO this SATURDAY (5/8). In 1991 the concept of using remixes of the current biggest hits, while they were in radio rotation, in a compilation album and mixing them together club-style was groundbreaking. The concept worked. All six of those albums produced by KESSLER have been certified gold and/or platinum and have gone on to become the biggest selling dance/pop compilation series of all time. It's noted, The MTV PARTY TO GO SERIES radically changed the music compilation business forever.

KESSLER said, "I’m so appreciative for the many wonderful experiences I had while being an A&R Executive and Staff Producer at the legendary TOMMY BOY records. Being able to develop, curate, mix and produce those first six MTV PARTY TO GO’s is something I’m really proud of. Technology was much different back then. I wanted it to have the best studio sound quality possible so the albums were DJ mixed using first-of-its-kind digital technology. That gave me the superior sound we wanted but created a mixing challenge. It was nothing like the ease of mixing vinyl on Techniques SL-1200’s (the club standard at the time), or the modern DJ players of today. Designing a technical path on how to best mix the songs was an exciting and fun challenge. When it comes to party music for the upcoming anniversary, I know what album I’m cueing up this Saturday!”

KESSLER's love of music programming, production, mixing, and remixing is still in full effect. He often performs in clubs across the country and you can hear HK spin weekly as the host/remixer/producer behind his #1 rated nationally syndicated radio mix show IN THE MIX WITH HK™. Check out the show HERE!

