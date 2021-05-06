Sheila Book, Joe Winner

Internal changes at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/SOUTHWEST FLORIDA AC WJPT (SUNNY 106.3)/FT. MYERS have SHEILA BOOK moving to mornings from middays, as the new host of WAKE UP SWFL. She's held down middays for more than 15 years.

Concurrently, JOE WINNER has been named APD, and will take over the midday slot. WINNER is also the APD and been an air talent on sister station Top 40 WXKB for more than 15 years, and will retain those duties as well.

And speaking of WXKB, BABS joins for middays. She's been in the market for over a decade, and will also continue her current role as midday goddess at sister WLLD/TAMPA, where she will be based.

