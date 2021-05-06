Scott's Astroworld Sells Out In Less Than An Hour

In less than 60 minutes after tickets went on sale WEDNESDAY (5/5) at 10a (CT) for GRAMMY-nominated Rapper TRAVIS SCOTT's ASTROWORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL, the event, which has a capacity of over 100k, sold out. That's just five days after ALL ACCESS reported the event would be returning to his hometown of HOUSTON, TX, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th - 6th (NET NEWS 4/30).

The line-up has not been announced yet, except that SCOTT will headline. Every year since its inception, SCOTT’s festival has sold out in advance of the lineup reveal, with 2021 setting the record for the fastest sell-out yet.

This fall, ASTROWORLD looks to once again become the largest artist-curated music festival in the world, as well as the largest music event in SCOTT’s hometown of HOUSTON. Every detail of ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL is an extension of SCOTT’s personal creativity and unique vision.

A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the festival’s official charity partner, CACTUS JACK FOUNDATION. Founded by SCOTT, the nonprofit organization looks to empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long-term success.

« see more Net News