AUDACY's CADENCE13 is adding a weekly celebrity interview podcast hosted by journalist/author LIZZY GOODMAN. Upcoming guests on "DIFFICULT ARTIST," which debuted WEDNESDAY (5/5), include TRENT REZNOR, MAGGIE ROGERS, LIZ PHAIR, WHITNEY CUMMINGSm and visual artist SHANTELL MARTIN. The show will post episodes on WEDNESDAYS.

“I have been interviewing filmmakers, musicians, writers and comedians for years. Whenever I get stuck, lost in a cul-de-sac of rehearsed answers, I always ask something super specific about the artist’s process -- like what time of day they get to the studio, or where they buy their pens,” said GOODMAN. “With ‘DIFFICULT ARTIST,’ I’m going pro with this particular technique -- digging all the way into the daily practices of some of the most inspiring artists alive, and I’m excited to do this on my first-ever podcast with CADENCE13! I want to know, in detail, what it’s like for someone we usually only see accepting an OSCAR or playing a sold-out concert to walk into their own weird, private creative space with the goal of turning absolutely nothing into something great. I also want to get wildly interesting and successful people to tell me their trade secrets so we can all copy them. You're welcome!"



“LIZZY is an incredible journalist, always leading with curiosity to get the best out of her interview subjects,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “We’re excited to bring her into the CADENCE13 family and bring her instincts for great stories around artists to the podcast space.”

