Jeff Zito Back In Action At WRXK

BEASLEY Active Rock WRXK (96K-ROCK)/FT. MYERS, FL has named JEFF ZITO their new PD replacing JOHN LARSON who left the company in DECEMBER. ZITO, who will continue as APD/Afternoons for BEASLEY Classic Rock WPBB (98.7 THE SHARK)/TAMPA, has spent over 20 years in the FT. MYERS market as PD/on-air at WRXK and former crosstown Rocker WXNX.

In addition, MARIJA PUIDAK is the new WRXK midday host and Programming Coordinator. She's been doing weekends for WRXK since NOVEMBER 2020, following her departure from doing mornings at WXNX after the station flipped to Country (NET NEWS 10/9/20).

MARIJA PUIDAK

