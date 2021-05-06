Deadmau5

EXTREME MUSIC, DEADMAU5, his label MAU5TRAP, and UTA have joined forces to launch BEATHAU5, a specialist electronic dance music licensing label created specifically for professional music users.

The new label launches this spring with five album releases, with each album personally compiled by JUNO-winning and GRAMMY-nominated DEADMAU5. The BEATHAU5 library will also contain contributions from MAU5TRAP artists such as JAY ROBINSON and MAISON WARE.



Each of the releases will be followed by NFTs created in collaboration with a world-renowned visual artist to be announced shortly.



DEADMAU5’s previous film work includes the original score for the NETFLIX’ 2019 feature film "Polar." In addition,, MAU5TRAP artist MAISON WARE scored the film "Spree," which premiered at the 2020 SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL



Commented EXTREME MUSIC President/CEO RUSSELL EMANUEL, “Aligning with main stage talent has always set EXTREME apart. Teaming up with the renowned DEADMAU5 and MAU5TRAP is a massive get. Our clients expect the very best and we cannot wait for them to get their ears on this.”



Added DEADMAU5 (aka JOEL ZIMMERMAN), “EXTREME is an excellent partner to get our selections in the hands of the right people. We’re looking forward to working with them and providing the sonic beds for memorable placements to come."

SEVEN20 ENTERTAINMENT founder/CEO and DEADMAU5's partner DEAN WILSON said, “I’m a huge fan of what RUSSELL EMMANUEL has built at EXTREME MUSIC. It’s a forward-thinking company which fits in line with the direction we are going. EXTREME’s easy to navigate system and direct access to the right industry music supervisors is a place where we are excited to have our SEVEN20 and MAU5trap artists house our incredible stable of electronic producers.”



Said UTA Executive RICH STATTER, “We’re excited to help DEADMAU5 and MAU5TRAP grow by entering the music library space, and EXTREMEMUSIC is the ideal partner for this new collaboration. They have extensive experience in working with leading talent, and their first-class music is a sought-after product for industry professionals.”



The collaboration, which will allow deadmau5 to create his own music library, was brokered by UTA. The deal is part of UTA’s partnership with Extreme Music to produce, market and distribute artist-driven production music libraries.



In addition to UTA and SEVEN20 ENTERTAINMENT, DEADMAU5 is represented by LaPOLT LAW, P.C.

