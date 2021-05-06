Vinnie Fiorello

LOS ANGELES-based WALDMAN MANAGEMENT, founded by musician, radio hot and writer SCOTT WALDMAN, is expanding its roster with the announcement of new clients, songwriter/entrepreneur VINNIE FIORELLO (founder of the FUELED BY RAMEN label and ex-drummer for LESS THAN JAKE), BROKEN ARROW, the production company led by producer, director, voice talent HUNTER PETERSON, L.A. band SOCIAL ORDER, COOLIE RANX, indie glam-pop trio K THX BYE, comedian TERRY LEE MYERS and producer JEFF SAHYOUN.



The company has announced the hiring of KYLE DEE in the role of artist manager. DEE is also the vocalist of popular pop-punk band MAKEOUT and was previously the singer of CHICAGO punk outfit THE FRANTIC and a contestant on "AMERICAN Idol" season 11.



Said WALDMAN, “I am honored and overwhelmed in the best way daily. I appreciate everyone’s trust in me and I'm confident we will collectively do great things together."

Added SOCIAL ORDER's MASON MUSSO, “We’re so excited to be working with SCOTT WALDMAN. We can’t wait to see what the future holds now that we have a great team.”



View the full WALDMAN MANAGEMENT roster here.

