After six years at CORUS News-Talk CKNW-A/VANCOUVER, afternoon host LYNDA STEELE announced WEDNESDAY (5/5) that she is leaving the station after MAY 28th's show. STEELE joined CKNW in 2015 from CTV O&O CIVT-TV (CTV VANCOUVER), where she worked as consumer reporter from 2011-15 after a long run as anchor at CTV O&O CFRN-TV (CTV EDMONTON)/EDMONTON.

“The past six years at CKNW have been the most exciting and challenging of my broadcast career,” said STEELE. “I’m so proud of my little team and what we’ve been able to accomplish. There’s never a good time to say goodbye, but I have family obligations right now that are my new priority.”

CKNW PD and CORUS National Dir./Talk Radio LARRY GIFFORD offered a tribute to STEELE on TWITTER WEDNESDAY afternoon:

Lynda - THANK YOU for leading important conversations, exploring challenging topics, and for putting your personal stamp on the ever evolving legacy of @CKNW. #WeWillMissYou #FamilyFirst We'll keep an extra mic around if you ever want to get something off your chest. https://t.co/ucC7Hp3o0M — Larry Gifford (@Giffordtweet) May 5, 2021

