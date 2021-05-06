McDonnell's 'Inside Project: Stress = Success'

According to Life Coach and Hypnotist LYNN MCDONNELL, Chronic stress is the main cause of disease. "Look at the word itself - DIS- EASE - we are uneasy and living out of balance. According to Dr. JOE DISPENZA, 'As long as we are living by the hormones of stress, we are living as a materialist, because the hormones of stress cause us to believe that the outer world is more real than the inner world.' So how does someone who prides themself in DOing, shift to just BEing? We need to work from the inside out, not the other way around," she says. MCDONNELL tells us how to start the work in this week's INSIDE PROJECT, "Stress = Success."

« see more Net News