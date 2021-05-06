Calling All Warriors

COX MEDIA GROUP Mainstream Urban WCFB (STAR 94.5)/ORLANDO is still looking for the perfect candidate to become the station's APD and carry an air shift, to be determined.

If you are a warrior, have great on-air skills, know how to communicate effectively with social media, and can assist the PD in leading the station to victory, this job could be yours.

Send audio and resume to CMG VP/Programming STEVE SMITH, for this EOE opportunity.

