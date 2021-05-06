Lineup

RADIODAYS EUROPE's PODCAST DAY 24 virtual event on JUNE 7th is offering special programming geared towards several time zones, and NORTH AMERICA is no exception, with the announcement that the lineup of speakers for the North American time zone will open with iHEARTMEDIA Digital Audio Group CEO CONAL BYRNE, and "POP CHAT" host ELAMIN ABDELMAHMOUD and producers HUSSEIN KESVANI and KATHLEEN NEWMAN-BREMANG. Also appearing during the NORTH AMERICAN hours will be former STITCHER CEO ERIK DIEHN, SOUNDS PROFITABLE's BRYAN BARLETTA, CBC "EVIL BY DESIGN" host/producer TIMOTHY SAWA, and NPR's TAMAR CHARNEY and NEAL CARRUTH.



The EUROPE time zone's speaker list includes "THE RECEIPTS"' TOLANI SHONEYE, AUDREY INDOME, and MILENA SANCHEZ, "HAPPY PLACE" creator FEARNE COTTON, YMU GROUP Managing Dir./Entertainment HOLLY BOTT, "GENSTART" host KNUD BRIX, NDR Head of Audio Strategy NORBERT GRUNDIG,SPOTIFY's JAMES CATOR, BBC FIVE LIVE's DAN MAUDSELY, DR's RASMUS KIDDE, and NKR's PETTER SOMMER.

And the AUSTRALIA time zone will not only be streamed worldwide but will be an in-perrson, COVID-safe event overlooking the harbor in SYDNEY. The AUSTRALIAN PODCAST AWARDS' MATT DEEGAN said, “We’ve had such a positive response to the online event, it made sense to give it an upgrade and bring together AUSTRALIA’s podcast community together in SYDNEY.” Speakers will include "LIFE UNCUT"'s LAURA BYRNE and BRITTANY HOCKLEY, "SHE'S ON THE MONEY"'s VICTORIA DEVINE, iHEARTPODCAST NEYWORK AUSTRALIA Content and Partnerships Dir. STEPHANIE COOMBES, ABC Insights Manager GILLIAN RAMSAY, Exec. Prod. JUSTINE KELLY, and Digital and Engagement Editor ANDREW DAVIES, SPOTIFY's "A1: THE SHOW" hosts JAZMINE NIKITTA, JADE LE FLAY and 24 KARAT KEV, MAMAMIA Head of Content HOLLY WAINWRIGHT, DEADSET STUDIOS' KELLIE RIORDAN, and ANNA PRIESTLAND. The zone will also offer an afternoon Upfronts session with podcast companies previewing their new shows and projects.

