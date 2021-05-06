Debuts Today

WARNER MUSIC GROUP is launching a music interview podcast, "ROCK & ROLL HIGH SCHOOL," hosted by ATLANTIC RECORDS Pres./A&R PETE GANBARG. The show debuts TODAY (5/6) with three episodes featuring NILE RODGERS, GRAHAN NASH, and THE GO-GO'S bassist KATHY VALENTINE. New episodes will post every other week, with OTIS WILLIAMS and RON TYSON of THE TEMPTATIONS, TONY VISCONTI, DEBBIE GIBSON, GAMBLE & HUFF, JIMMY WEBB, YES' JON ANDERSON, GLORIA GAYNOR, TODD RUNDGREN, and ROBERT "KOOL" BELL guesting on Season One episodes.

GANBARG said “It’s been an honor to sit down with each of these incredibly influential and uniquely talented individuals and really dive deep into their remarkable careers. I’m so excited to bring these conversations to music fans around the world. Everyone recognizes these superstars and their hits which have defined generations, but now we get to pull back the curtain and take a closer, more intimate look at the stories behind the music.”

