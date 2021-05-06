-
Saga Revenue, Income Dip For First Quarter 2021
May 6, 2021 at 6:16 AM (PT)
SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. first quarter 2021 revenue fell from $26.1 million to $22.3 million year-to-year, the company reported TODAY (5/6).
Station operating income likewise fell, from $5.5 million last year to $4.7 million this year. Free cash flow increased 21.4% to $1.8 million. Operating income dropped from $2.2 million (which included one-time gains from land and building sales) to $883,000. Without the sale, operating income would have risen from $837,000. Net income dipped from $1.68 million to $758,000 (28 to 13 cents/diluted share).