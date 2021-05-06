Debuts May 13th

DONNY DEUTSCH, the advertising industry figure and TV host, is the host of a new podcast for KAST MEDIA. "ON BRAND WITH DONNY DEUTSCH" will debut MAY 13th and will focus on branding in the broad sense, including corporate, political, and personal brands; the show will be available both as a podcast and as video on YOUTUBE. MICHAEL J FOX will guest on the first episode.

"Decades of experience in advertising and television have created a very specific lens I use to analyze every facet of a brand," said DEUTSCH. "Whether we're breaking down a FORTUNE 500 company, a celebrity or political figure's personal brand, or the latest viral trend, on this series I'll be sitting down with global experts to discuss, for better or worse, why it's resonating today. In today's world of social media and real-time information everything is a brand, so no topic is off limits."

KAST MEDIA CEO COLIN THOMSON added, "DONNY is one of the most incisive voices in branding and KAST is excited to partner with him in bringing his insight and expertise to the podcast world."

« see more Net News