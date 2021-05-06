Award Winner

The NASHVILLE based nonprofit MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC), which brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities, was recognized among the top 10 businesses globally by the FAST COMPANY’s 2021 World-Changing Ideas Award for Enduring Impact: 15+ Years in the Business category. MOC's Virtual Bedside Performance Program reached more than 150,000 people in 2020.

“At a time when the need for the relief of live music in hospitals was at its greatest, MOC was able to expand our virtual program and deliver music directly to the most people we ever have in a single year," said company Pres./CEO PETE GRIFFIN. "It’s an honor to have the work of our 17-person nonprofit recognized alongside massive global businesses for innovation as we collectively work to improve the world we live in. This is only the beginning of our efforts to use technology to allow us to reach more people, and we’re excited to continue creating innovative ways for patients, families, and caregivers to receive the healing power of music.”

“There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times, so, it’s important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion for solving these problems,” said FAST COMPANY Editor-In-Chief STEPHANIE MEHTA. “Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor MORGAN CLENDANIEL, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have been launched since the start of 2020.”

For more than 20 years, MUSICIANS ON CALL’s Bedside Performance Program and Virtual Program have reached more than 900,000 individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide.

For more information on MUSICIANS ON CALL, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

« see more Net News