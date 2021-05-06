Su

SHORE FIRE MEDIA, a multi-disciplinary PR firm representing musicians, talent, businesses, and brands in arts, entertainment, and culture, has promoted AUDEN SU from Publicity Assistant to Junior Account Executive in the company’s BROOKLYN office.

A native TEXAN, SU graduated from the UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS at AUSTIN, where she studied PR, and business, and arts management. She joined SHORE FIRE in SEPTEMBER 2020 after working for EDELMAN, PRESS JUNKIE PR, and the SXSW FESTIVAL. SU's clients have ranged from entertainment brands and influencers to financial entities and consumer packaged goods.

`“AUDEN came to SHORE FIRE with terrific enthusiasm, a passion for music, and PR savvy,” said SHORE FIRE SVP REBECCA SHAPIRO. “She has quickly become a valued member of our team, and we're excited to see her grow into her new role.”

