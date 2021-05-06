The Baka Boyz (Photo: Compass Media Networks)

Nationally syndicated mixers THE BAKA BOYZ will debut their new HIP-HOP MASTERMIX CLASSIC SHOW on MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. The new show features mixes of 90s Hip Hop and more. Look for the show to be featured on BAKA BOYZ flagship station MERUELO MEDIA Rhythmic AC KDAY/LOS ANGELES.

The 30-year radio mixing vets, THE BAKA BOYZ commented, "This Hip-Hop time machine will bring back memories and nostalgia to your audience that transports them back to the first time they fell in love with Hip-Hop."

MERUELO MEDIA/LOS ANGELES Dir./Programming/Content EMMANUEL "E-MAN" COQUIA added, "THE BAKA BOYZ NICK and ERIC V are the epitome of Hip-Hop radio starting back in the 90s. The HIP HOP MASTERMIX CLASSIC edition are great examples of not only the music of the past decades, but the vibe and energy they brought to the airwaves."

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS is offering a 3-hour commercial free version of the HIP HOP MASTERMIX CLASSIC to stations for MEMORIAL DAY weekend based on availability. For details reach out to LIANE SOUSA at COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS at (914) 310-3983 or lsousa@compassmedianetworks.com.

