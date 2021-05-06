Three Weekends In September

MILWAUKEE's SUMMERFEST 2021, presented by AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE, has set its lineup of headliners and extensive list of artists. SUMMERFEST 2021's diverse roster includes LUKE BRYAN, CHANCE THE RAPPER, MILEY CYRUS, BLACK PUMAS, WILCO, NELLY, JONAS BROTHERS, RISE AGAINST, JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS, DIPLO. ZAC BROWN BAND and many more. SUMMERFEST is scheduled for the weekends of SEPTEMBER 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18 at AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE AMPHITHEATER.

MILWAUKEE WORLD FESTIVAL, INC. Pres. and CEO DON SMILEY commented, "We could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for SUMMERFEST and introduce a new festival format. More weekends and more headliners, promises to be a big hit among our fans. From first timers, including CHANCE THE RAPPER, MILEY CYRUS, and RUN THE JEWELS, to 'FEST favorites including DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, T-PAIN, STYX, and CHRIS STAPLETON, our lineup continues to be one of the most diverse and unique in the industry."

SUMMERFEST.COM is the spot for more information. Additional headliners will be announced in the coming weeks.

