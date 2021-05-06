-
Travis Denning Launches Weekly Series, 'Travis Denning And Friends Do Stuff'
MERCURY NASHVILLE artist TRAVIS DENNING launched a weekly variety series TODAY (5/6), called "TRAVIS DENNING AND FRIENDS DO STUFF" The YOUTUBE series' first episode features DENNING with labelmates MADDIE & TAE as they complete a hot wings eating challenge. Watch it here.
Upcoming episodes include DENNING playing HORSE with BOBBY BONES, LANCO and ADAM HAMBRICK, hitting the gym with KIP MOORE, partaking in a guitar jam with JOHN OSBORNE of BROTHES OSBORNE, grilling out with JORDAN DAVIS and more. Watch a trailer for the series here.