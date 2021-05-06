ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WHBC-A/CANTON, OH is the new home for TANGLED UP IN BLUES with host CORNEL BOGDAN. BOGDAN is the show's creator.

BOGDAN commented, "When I started TANGLED UP IN BLUES over 20 years ago, I had no idea it would be so greatly accepted. It’s very humbling. My listeners are passionate about this music like no other. WHBC is a cornerstone in CANTON. I wanted to be part of that heritage. TANGLED UP IN BLUES on WHBC is really good mojo! It doesn’t matter what kind of music you’re into. Virtually every type of AMERICAN music began with the BLUES. Country, rock, pop, rap, folk...it all started with the blues!"

TANGLED UP IN BLUES with CORNEL BOGDAN is on every SUNDAY night from 7-10p on WHBC-A and at whbc.com, AUDACY, TUNE-IN, and the iHEARTRADIO app. More information is at tangledupinblues.biz.

« see more Net News