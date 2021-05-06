More Consent Decrees

Two more radio station licensees have agreed to Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle online public file violations.

BEE BROADCASTING, INC. (KBBZ and KDBR/KALISPELL, MT; KHNK/COLUMBIA FALLS, MT; and KJJR-A and KSAM-A/WHITEFISH, MT) and KENNETH CLARK (KTYV/STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) have agreed to the Consent Decrees; The agreements, as with several previous settlements issued by the FCC, require development and adherence to a compliance plan but do not assess fines.

The Commission also canceled a proposed $3,000 fine against NEW LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. for a late license renewal application for WXVI-A/MONTGOMERY, AL due to inability to pay.

