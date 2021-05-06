Kidd G (Photo: Ford Fairchild)

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP imprint THE VALORY MUSIC CO. has partnered with REBEL MUSIC and GEFFEN RECORDS to further efforts for 18-year-old singer/songwriter KIDD G. THE VALORY MUSIC CO. will provide genre support through Country radio, commerce and marketing, as REBEL MUSIC and GEFFEN RECORDS continue leading the efforts for KIDD G in various other markets.

Chosen as one of SPOTIFY's "Country Artists To Watch In 2021," KIDD G is best known for his viral hit, "Dirt Road."

“KIDD G is the sound of the next wave of great GEORGIA artists who've combined Country and Hip Hop in their own unique way,” said BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA. “Not unlike JASON ALDEAN or BRANTLEY GILBERT before him, KIDD is a Southern boy who will blur and ultimately stretch format lines.”

“When we partnered with KIDD G last year, we knew it would take a special team to help him build his unique fanbase around the world” said REBEL MUSIC founder & CEO JAVIER SANG. “With GEFFEN and BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP on board with us, he has a true dream team set up for him to win.”



"KIDD G is an incredible artist who has galvanized music fans with his powerful songwriting and his ability to bend genres," said GEFFEN RECORDS GM LEE L'HEUREUX. "We are excited to be teaming up with SCOTT BORCHETTA and everyone at THE VALORY MUSIC CO. to continue to grow KIDD G's fanbase in the Country music world."

