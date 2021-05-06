Moore (Photo: Cody Villalobos)

CUMULUS MEDIA's WESTWOOD ONE is offering its "SUMMER KICKOFF WITH JUSTIN MOORE" special for airing on MEMORIAL DAY weekend, beginning on SATURDAY, MAY 29th through MONDAY, MAY 31st. LUKE BRYAN, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, THOMAS RHETT, KELSEA BALLERINI, LITTLE BIG TOWN, KEITH URBAN, KENNY CHESNEY and CARRIE UNDERWOOD are among the artists who will join the MOORE-hosted special to salute fallen U.S. military heroes, as well as share their favorite holiday memories and summer activities.

The two-hour special is non-exclusive and available for stations to air over the holiday weekend any time between 6a and midnight. For more information, contact country@westwoodone.com.

