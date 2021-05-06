Moms Are Listening

EDISON RESEARCH has issued its "Moms and Media 2021" study of the media preferences and habits of mothers in AMERICA, and the findings show mothers spending more time with the internet and social media, and consuming online audio and podcasts. The study by the company's "Research Moms" includes data from EDISON and TRITON DIGITAL's THE INFINITE DIAL and EDISON's THE SOCIAL HABIT studies.

Among key findings: the percentage of mothers owning smart speakers rose from 33% last year to 46% this year with 63% owning some form of voice-operated assistant; 93% have internet access at home, and 81% use their cell phones to get on the net; time spent on the internet by mothers increased 23 minutes in the last year to four hours and 16 minutes; 82% use online audio monthly, up from 76% last year, and 76% listen weekly, up from 70%. In addition, 64% say they've listened to a podcast (up from 57%), 40% have listened in the past month, and 28% in the last week; and 93% use social media, with growth shown by TIKTOK (8% to 26% in the last year) and TWITTER (18% to 27%), while FACEBOOK, still in the lead, fell from 69% to 58% as the platform mothers say they use most often.



VP and "Research Moms" member MELISSA DECESARE said. “The past year during COVID has been about adjustment, especially for moms. The pandemic uprooted everything we knew and were familiar with, and it forced a new, at-home lifestyle for the entire family. Moms are tasked with keeping it all on track, and they do it with help from modern technology. Our 2021 report shows that moms have not only maintained their commitment to devices and mobile tendencies, but they've actually adjusted their habits to better suit their needs during the pandemic."

See the study here.

